Dennis "Denny" M. Flaherty, 81, of Crestline, passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Louis B. Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, OH.
A private visitation and service will be held for the family only. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the U. S. Army.
In accordance with the Governor's mandate, face masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
in care of the funeral home.
