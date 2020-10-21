1/
Dennis M. "Denny" Flaherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis "Denny" M. Flaherty, 81, of Crestline, passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Louis B. Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, OH.

A private visitation and service will be held for the family only. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the U. S. Army.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, face masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Denny or send condolences to the Flaherty family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Dennis "Denny" M. Flaherty.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved