On Jan. 8, 2020, Denton Bryon Atkinson, son of Menzo and Medie Atkinson, passed peacefully away at age 85.
Denton was preceded in death by his dear wife Lois and daughter Dana Kay. Surviving him is his daughter Debra Lauffenburger and husband Mark, three grandsons Nathan and wife Katie, Jason, and Jesse and one great-grandson Landon (Nathan and Katie).
Denton was an Air Force veteran. He received a Good Conduct Medal and received his electronics training while enlisted. Denton was a man of many talents. He was a musician who could play "by ear," a wood carver, and an avid fisherman. He grew a garden to be envied and loved sharing from its bounty. Denton was known for his peanut butter fudge and beautiful wreaths that he would make and share. Denton left a legacy of loving people and enjoying life. He will ever be fondly remembered.
There will be a graveside military salute at 11:00 am at Fairview Cemetery on Wednesday, January 29th with a memorial service following at the American Legion in Galion.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 24, 2020