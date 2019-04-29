Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denzil H. Clevenger. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Denzil H. Clevenger, 85, of Crestline, passed away after a short illness, on April 25, 2019 at Millcreek Nursing Home, Galion.



Denzil was born in Sandy Hook, KY on December 3, 1933 to the late, Add H. and Stella M. (Fraley) Clevenger. He married Donna Lee (Langjahr) Clevenger on June 19, 1954 and she survives him.



Denzil attended the Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline. He served his country in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1962. He owned, worked and retired from Denzil Clevenger Masonary. Denzil was the best dad in the whole wide world. He raised his children with a firm hand, but a loving heart. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Denzil was known as being a bit of a jokester, always having a joke for everyone he met. He was an avid card player.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Sharon Stonecalf, CA, Vickie Hipp, KS, Dennis Clevenger, KY, Donna Eaton, Mansfield, Cindy and Randy Shepherd, Shelby, his grandchildren; Karl, Michelle, Aaron, Michael and Tim, great-grandchildren; Piper, Austin, Brooklynn, Aubry, Alexa, Gwen, and Alley, and siblings; Freda and Troy.



Denzil was preceded in death by siblings; Cecil, Raymond, Cordis, Sylvan, Garland, Elbert, Avis, Avenelle, Addie, and Edgar, his half-siblings; Beecher, Bill, Bess, Bina, Gus, and Edna.



A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army, and the Galion Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Denzil Clevenger.



Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Denzil or to express a condolence to the Clevenger family may do so by visiting Denzil H. Clevenger, 85, of Crestline, passed away after a short illness, on April 25, 2019 at Millcreek Nursing Home, Galion.Denzil was born in Sandy Hook, KY on December 3, 1933 to the late, Add H. and Stella M. (Fraley) Clevenger. He married Donna Lee (Langjahr) Clevenger on June 19, 1954 and she survives him.Denzil attended the Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline. He served his country in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1962. He owned, worked and retired from Denzil Clevenger Masonary. Denzil was the best dad in the whole wide world. He raised his children with a firm hand, but a loving heart. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Denzil was known as being a bit of a jokester, always having a joke for everyone he met. He was an avid card player.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Sharon Stonecalf, CA, Vickie Hipp, KS, Dennis Clevenger, KY, Donna Eaton, Mansfield, Cindy and Randy Shepherd, Shelby, his grandchildren; Karl, Michelle, Aaron, Michael and Tim, great-grandchildren; Piper, Austin, Brooklynn, Aubry, Alexa, Gwen, and Alley, and siblings; Freda and Troy.Denzil was preceded in death by siblings; Cecil, Raymond, Cordis, Sylvan, Garland, Elbert, Avis, Avenelle, Addie, and Edgar, his half-siblings; Beecher, Bill, Bess, Bina, Gus, and Edna.A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army, and the Galion Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Denzil Clevenger.Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.Those wishing to share a memory of Denzil or to express a condolence to the Clevenger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations