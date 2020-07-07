Diana Faye Lange, 80, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 in Gahanna, OH after a lifelong battle with chronic illnesses.
Diana will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park next to her husband, Harry, where they will be cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers together. Due to the Covid Pandemic, the family will hold a public celebration of life when they can safely gather with family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice
.
Those wishing to share a memory of Diana or to the Lange family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
