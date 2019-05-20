Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. "Sharpie" Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald E. "Sharpie" Mitchell, 87, of Galion, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 19, 2019 at Heartland of Bucyrus.



Don was born in Masontown, PA on November 11, 1931 to Hazel I. Mitchell. He married Patsy J. Mitchell on August 27, 1951, and she preceded him in death on August 27, 2018.



Don worked at General Motors as a leader in the tool and die department for 33 years, retiring in 1989. He served his country in the Naval Reserve on the USS Missouri in Cuba at the age of 17. Don was then drafted by the U.S. Army where he spent six months in Alaska. He was a member of the VFW Post 2920, Crestline, and the American Legion Post 488, Crestline. Don was president of the Shellman Model A Club in Shelby, and also president of the Penn-Ohio Model A Club. In his lifetime, he restored two Model-A cars. He enjoyed traveling with the Model A clubs, and square dancing with his beloved wife, Pat. Since his wife never drove, he took his children to all their activities, school shopping, and appointments. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Don could be ornery and strict, but he always put his family first, giving them good advice and raising them to be hard workers. Don was a strong and hard-working man.



Donald is survived by his two daughters; Deborah and John Schnabel, Howard, OH, Sharon and Buddy Walters, Galion, his son, Tommy and Sharon Mitchell, Crestline, his grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Walters, Sarah and Michael Maxwell, Joshua and Brittni Walters, Tara Schiefer, Daniel Schiefer, Jessica Mitchell, Brenton and Olivia Mitchell, Chad and Danelle Branham, Nicole and Shawn McLaren, Curt Mitchell; great-grandchildren; Bryntli Walters, Adelynn Mitchell, Emery Mitchell, Marcus Anthony Mitchell, Lilliana McLaren, Kileigh McLaren, his brother, James & Jeannie Mitchell, Ontario, and his sister, Annabelle Post, Nutter Fort, WV.



In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Mitchell, and two sisters; Agnes Loucks and Jane Zellner.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at



Greenlawn Cemetery, 1119 State Route 181, County Line Rd., Crestline with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.



