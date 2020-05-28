Dr. Donald E. Widman, 86, a long-time resident of Galion, died Monday, May 25, 2020 in New Albany, Ohio.
Donald was born January 18, 1934 in Bucyrus and was the son of Roy Widman and Alice (Slagle) Widman. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan (Heckenhauer) Widman, whom he married July 12, 1958.
Donald graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1952, Miami University in 1956, and the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine in 1960. He served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp.
Dr. Widman was Director of Department of Radiology at Galion Community Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, Crestline Memorial Hospital and Willard Mercy Hospital. He served as Chief of Staff and was a member of the Galion Community Hospital Board of Directors.
He served his community as a member of United Bank's Board of Directors and the Galion Betterment Commission, was a Vice President of Galion Booster Club, was Chairman of Committee to build school tennis courts, was Tournament Director of the Pickle Run Tennis Tournaments, Commodore of the Mansfield Sailing Club, and a longtime member of First Lutheran Church of Galion, Galion Community Center YMCA, Galion Country Club, Lakewood Racquet Club and Crystal Downs Country Club (Frankfort, Michigan).
Donald was a proud supporter of youth recreational activities. He coached North Elementary School's flag football team, Little Sox, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams, and supported junior ski racing at Snow Trails. He initiated and coordinated Galion Community Center YMCA's participation in the Greater Mansfield Junior Tennis League.
In retirement Donald enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren in Galion and at Crystal Lake in Michigan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Douglas (Julie) Widman of New Albany, son John (Shauna) Widman of Chagrin Falls, and son Thomas (Amy) Widman of Westerville. He was Papa Don to eight grandchildren: Jessica Widman, Abby Widman, Mark Widman, Katie Widman, Will Widman, Henry Widman, Chrissy Widman and Emily Widman.
A graveside service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Galion, with Rev. Arnold Pierson officiating, where military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion/Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Galion Community Center YMCA, 500 Gill Ave., Galion, OH 44833 or to Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd, Suite 2A, New Albany, OH 43054.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Donald Widman. Condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Donald was born January 18, 1934 in Bucyrus and was the son of Roy Widman and Alice (Slagle) Widman. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan (Heckenhauer) Widman, whom he married July 12, 1958.
Donald graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1952, Miami University in 1956, and the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine in 1960. He served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp.
Dr. Widman was Director of Department of Radiology at Galion Community Hospital, Morrow County Hospital, Crestline Memorial Hospital and Willard Mercy Hospital. He served as Chief of Staff and was a member of the Galion Community Hospital Board of Directors.
He served his community as a member of United Bank's Board of Directors and the Galion Betterment Commission, was a Vice President of Galion Booster Club, was Chairman of Committee to build school tennis courts, was Tournament Director of the Pickle Run Tennis Tournaments, Commodore of the Mansfield Sailing Club, and a longtime member of First Lutheran Church of Galion, Galion Community Center YMCA, Galion Country Club, Lakewood Racquet Club and Crystal Downs Country Club (Frankfort, Michigan).
Donald was a proud supporter of youth recreational activities. He coached North Elementary School's flag football team, Little Sox, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams, and supported junior ski racing at Snow Trails. He initiated and coordinated Galion Community Center YMCA's participation in the Greater Mansfield Junior Tennis League.
In retirement Donald enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren in Galion and at Crystal Lake in Michigan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Douglas (Julie) Widman of New Albany, son John (Shauna) Widman of Chagrin Falls, and son Thomas (Amy) Widman of Westerville. He was Papa Don to eight grandchildren: Jessica Widman, Abby Widman, Mark Widman, Katie Widman, Will Widman, Henry Widman, Chrissy Widman and Emily Widman.
A graveside service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Galion, with Rev. Arnold Pierson officiating, where military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion/Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Galion Community Center YMCA, 500 Gill Ave., Galion, OH 44833 or to Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd, Suite 2A, New Albany, OH 43054.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Donald Widman. Condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from May 28 to Jun. 27, 2020.