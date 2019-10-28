Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray "Don" Burkholder. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Service 7:00 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ray "Don" Burkholder, 88, of Galion, OH, born April 16, 1931 in Wooster OH was called by the Lord to be with his son Michael who proceded his death in 2004. Don is the son of Ray N and Lela M (Gottfried) Burkholder. Don's brother, Leonard Burkholder and sister Ellamae Burkholder Sturgeon also proceeded Don's death. Don passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 after a short illness.



Don graduated from the Mansfield Senior High School in 1949. During his high school years, Don worked as a shoe salesman developing a good work ethic that carried through his career and life. After High School, Don worked for Westinghouse in Mansfield, OH transferred to Westinghouse in Columbus, OH and then back to Westinghouse in Mansfield in 1955. A day later, back in Mansfield, he met the love of his life, Marilyn J. Bender at a square dance in Johnsville, OH. They married on October 26, 1957 (October 26, 2019 will be Don and Marilyn's 62nd Wedding Anniversary. They shared a beautiful life together). Don then began a long career at Gorman-Rupp. After retiring Don continued contract work with Gorman-Rupp as a Senior Design Pump Engineer part-time. Don was in the Air National Guard as part of his service to our country. As many of his friends and family knew, Don was an avid runner competing in many local races well into his 80's.



For anyone that knew Don he was a beautiful person with a lifetime smile and quick wit that brought a contagious positive feeling to everyone that met him. Don was a humble man who would light up a room with his white hair and tall stature. The world lost a hard worker, a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Father-in-Law. Don and Marilyn were inseparable over their 62 years of marriage and represent the epitome of life love.



Don and Marilyn had two children, their son Dr. Michael D. Burkholder DDS who proceeded Don's death was an undergraduate of The Ohio State University and a graduate of Ohio State's School of Dental Medicine in 1986 and daughter Paula J (Burkholder) Trudeau who obtained a BS degree from The Ohio State University in 1988. Paula is married to Ray Trudeau, who holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University (they reside in both Galion and New Albany, OH). Paula and Ray have 3 children Courtney Trudeau (currently in Dental School in Utah), Austin Trudeau (currently a Computer Engineering Student in Michigan) and Brandon who is a senior in High School and is a remarkable ice hockey player.



We miss you dearly and are thankful for your influence in our lives and all of the wonderful memories we shared.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at Saturday at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.



