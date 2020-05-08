Donald S. "“Steve”" Tucker
1956 - 2020
Donald S. "Steve" Tucker, age 64 of Galion died on May 5, 2020 at his home after an extended illness.

He was born on April 12, 1956 in Galion to Donald and Betty (Clark) Tucker. He is survived by his mother Betty Tucker, daughter Jennifer (Jack) Clevenger and wife Jeanie Tucker.

In addition he is survived by one grandson Austin Lillo and brothers Joe (Kim) Tucker and James (Beth) Tucker.

Steve was proceeded in death by his first wife Susan (Heimlich) Tucker and his father Donald L. Tucker.

Steve graduated from Galion High School in 1975. He had retired from the City of Galion Water Department. He was an outdoorsman all of his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

A grave side family service will be held at a later date.

Published in Galion Inquirer from May 8 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
