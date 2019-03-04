Obituary
Donna Jean Gregory


Donna Jean Gregory, 65, of Crestline, passed away at Shelby Pointe on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Shelby, after a long illness.

A memorial service in Jean's memory will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jean or to the Gregory family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jean Gregory.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
