Donna Jean Gregory, 65, of Crestline, passed away at Shelby Pointe on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Shelby, after a long illness.
A memorial service in Jean's memory will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jean or to the Gregory family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jean Gregory.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 6, 2019