Donna Jean Smith, 93, of Danville, KY, formerly of Crestline, OH, passed away on May 30 in Danville. She was born on September 19, 1925, in Marion, OH, to the late Arthur and Jeanette Watt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Harrison Smith.
Funeral services will be at 12 pm, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 am–12 pm at Centenary United Methodist
Church. An additional visitation will be from 10 am–12 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Burial will follow at the Crawford County Memory Gardens in Crestline.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in Memphis, TN, or the .
Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 5, 2019