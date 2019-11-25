Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna M. Cole, 91, of Galion passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Avita Galion Hospital.



Born October 10, 1928 in Sycamore, she was the daughter of Owen and Hortense (Hill) Hushour. She married Gerald Cole on June 18, 1955 he preceded her on June 9, 1994.



Donna worked for the former North Electric, ITT and Peco II in Galion and also worked for many years at H & R Block in Galion. She was a member of the Friends of Galion Public Library and enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and jigsaw puzzles.



She is survived by daughters Karen (Paul) Eberle of Galion and Gloria (Jerry) Smith of Galion; stepdaughter Cindy Marino of Galion; grandchildren Devon (Joseph) Steinbrunner, Capt. Aubrey Cole, Tonya Bird (Tracy McAdams)Willow, Nic Marino, Tamara (Ryan) Naumann, Paula (Michael) Devereaux, Nicholas (Tara) Nolen, Monica (Scott) Masters, Paul (Sarah) Eberle III, Heidi (Jason) Sargent. Amanda (Joe) Walker and Drew Hoffer; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; siblings Peggy Stover of Sycamore, Judy Norwell of Huron, Mary McCown of Iberia, Linda Trausch of McCutchenville and Larry Hushour of Sycamore and sisters-in-law Lou Freda Boyd of Denver, North Carolina and Shirley Hushour of Tiffin.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by stepson Steve Cole, daughter Penny (Beard) Buckingham and brothers Harold, Everett and Charles Cole.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30 with Rev. T.J. McNew officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Galion Public Library or Support Galion Troops in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 27, 2019

