Donna Mae Grubaugh, 78, of Galion passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Galion.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Galion on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00pm, with Chaplain Bill Seymour officiating.
As mandated by Governor DeWine, face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged.
Those wishing to share a memory of Donna or to the Grubaugh family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
