1/
Donna Mae Grubaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Mae Grubaugh, 78, of Galion passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Galion.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Galion on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00pm, with Chaplain Bill Seymour officiating.
As mandated by Governor DeWine, face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged.
Those wishing to share a memory of Donna or to the Grubaugh family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Donna Mae Grubaugh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Sep. 7 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved