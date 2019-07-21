Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Ann Gibson. View Sign Service Information Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home 210 High St. LaRue , OH 43332 (740)-499-3232 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home 210 High St. LaRue , OH 43332 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home 210 High St. LaRue , OH 43332 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Ann Gibson entered Heaven's gates at the Riverside Methodist Hospital on July 18, 2019 at the age of 94 years.



She was born in Kenton on May 25, 1925 to Helen Bertha (Wilson)and Harvey Born Daniels of LaRue. She was the fifth of twelve children. She attended all twelve years of her schooling at LaRue, graduating in 1943. She had many dear friends there and still could recall fond memories of them. She was the last surviving member of her class. After graduation, she started school at Marion Business College while working briefly keeping books at Marion Milling Company until she married Arthur Robert Gibson on July 30, 1944 in Russell, Kentucky and they were married almost 48 years when she lost him to cancer April 23,1992. Together, they farmed in the LaRue area for several years before moving to the Marion WMRN Broadcasting farm and later buying their own farm in Morrow County where they finished raising their children.



Doris worked hard, raising big gardens and canning lots of food. She was a talented seamstress, making most of her children's clothes and later crocheting afghans for all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even the great-greats. Doris had an infectious laugh and was fun to spend time with. She and Art had many loved friends from the CB radio club, camping friends, and her shopping and crafting ladies at their winter home in Florida.



Doris was a loving mother and grandmother, gracing this world for 94 years and leaving a lasting legacy. She is survived by her children, Larry (Carol)Gibson of Marblehead, Sharon Allen of LaRue, Jan (Roger) Smith of Huron, Janet (Jack) Walker of Mt. Gilead.



Grandchildren: Ron (Connie) Allen, Kim (Scott) Harvey, Holly (BJ) Trainer, John (Samantha) Walker, Shelly (Blair) Sturts, Kara Strouse (Jesse Hawkins), Brian Gibson, and Brad (Stephanie) Gibson.



Great-Grandchildren: Bayley (Brian) Allen-Whittaker, Chelsea (Joshua) Snell, Noah Trainer, Ethan Trainer, Maya Trainer, Ava Walker, Miranda Harvey, Kendra Harvey, Garrett Harvey, Zane Sturts, Clay Sturts, Emma Sturts, Olivia Sturts, and Lily Gibson.



Great-great Grandchildren Bre'Ella Allen-Whittaker and Aleigh'Anna Whittaker expected in August, several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.



Also surviving are her twin sisters, Bettie Hecker and Billie Sager.



Doris was greeted in Heaven by her parents, her husband and their infant son, Ronald Eugene Gibson, her siblings Frances Woodard, Violet Showe, Carroll Daniels, Vernon Daniels, Mary Jane Collins, George Daniels, Robert Daniels, Wilson Daniels and an infant brother; and her great grandson, Sawyer Liam Walker.



Doris was baptized Methodist and the last few years has been attending the Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Andy Jesson will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, Friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home in LaRue.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Mt. Gilead Church of Christ at 322 Iberia St, Mount Gilead, OH 43338



