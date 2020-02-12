Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd Ontario , OH 44906 (419)-529-2323 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd Ontario , OH 44906 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd Ontario , OH 44906 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris G. Farina, 76, of Ontario, passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020, at Elmcroft of Ontario where she resided with her husband. She was born May 6, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Artis T. and Bertha M. (Liebhart) McLaughlin.



She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where she made many dear friends over the years. Doris was very active with the Richland County Republican Party, working on several committees and volunteering her time. She had worked for Sluss Realty as a real estate agent, then started her own company, Cloverleaf Realty, where she worked as a broker and appraiser. Doris had the travel bug and enjoyed wintering in Florida and visiting many places. She was a die hard Cleveland sports fan, cheering on the Cavaliers, Browns and Indians and attending spring training for the Indians. She enjoyed crocheting and donated many blankets to Harmony House and other shelters in the area. In her down time, she could be found quietly reading a book.



Doris is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles A. Farina; step daughter, Deborah Hancock of Bucyrus; two step grandsons, Nathan Tanner and Anthony Tanner; a step great-granddaughter, Keely Wells; one sister, Janet (James) Miller of Mansfield; one brother, Glen McLaughlin of Mansfield; and nieces and nephews, Eric (Toni) McLaughlin of WI, Andy (Pam) McLaughlin of Cincinnati, Amy (Rob) Skropits of Mansfield, Chad Miller, Judy Herrman, JoAnne Krummel, Pam Ciariello, Salvador Foti, Dominic Foti, Laura



The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m with Rev. Joe L. Ashby officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.



Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at Doris G. Farina, 76, of Ontario, passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020, at Elmcroft of Ontario where she resided with her husband. She was born May 6, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Artis T. and Bertha M. (Liebhart) McLaughlin.She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where she made many dear friends over the years. Doris was very active with the Richland County Republican Party, working on several committees and volunteering her time. She had worked for Sluss Realty as a real estate agent, then started her own company, Cloverleaf Realty, where she worked as a broker and appraiser. Doris had the travel bug and enjoyed wintering in Florida and visiting many places. She was a die hard Cleveland sports fan, cheering on the Cavaliers, Browns and Indians and attending spring training for the Indians. She enjoyed crocheting and donated many blankets to Harmony House and other shelters in the area. In her down time, she could be found quietly reading a book.Doris is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles A. Farina; step daughter, Deborah Hancock of Bucyrus; two step grandsons, Nathan Tanner and Anthony Tanner; a step great-granddaughter, Keely Wells; one sister, Janet (James) Miller of Mansfield; one brother, Glen McLaughlin of Mansfield; and nieces and nephews, Eric (Toni) McLaughlin of WI, Andy (Pam) McLaughlin of Cincinnati, Amy (Rob) Skropits of Mansfield, Chad Miller, Judy Herrman, JoAnne Krummel, Pam Ciariello, Salvador Foti, Dominic Foti, Laura Smith , Mark Farina, Steve Farina, Cheryl Pridgen, Barbara Horton, Ray Carmel, Roger Carmel and Joe Carmel, all of Mansfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step son, Charles A. "Bub" Farina; and step grandson, Charles J. Farina.The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m with Rev. Joe L. Ashby officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close