Doris L. Davis, 86, of Ohio passed away on May 7, 2019. Doris was born to the late Otto and Helen Kincaid. She was a graduate of the 1950 class of Crestline High School In Ohio. Doris retired from the Galion Community Hospital in Galion, Ohio. She loved to travel, garden, bake and oil paint. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Crestline, Ohio for many years as well as a member of the Eastern Star. Doris also enjoyed music and theater.



Doris is survived by her Daughter; Sharon (Dave) Vinson, Grandchildren; Steve McDougal of Indianapolis, Indiana, Monty (Jaymie) McDougal of Indianapolis, Indiana,



Lance (Tracey) Vinson of Bargersville, Indiana, Jen (George) Davis Gushard of Mansfield, Ohio, Kate (Charles) Davis Mascazine of Statesville, North Carolina, David Barnett of Willard, Ohio, Donna (Jesse) Barnett Spears of Ashland, Ohio, Loren (Carol) Barnett of Greenwich, Ohio along with many, many Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild.



Doris is preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul A. Davis. They were married for 62 years. She was also preceded in death by her Daughter; April (James) Barnett, Son; Rick Davis, Grandson; Anthony Lee Vinson and Brother; John Kincaid.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Little and Sons Stop 11 location on June 29, 2019 from 3:00pm-6:00pm.