Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. Hieber. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Service 11:00 AM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy E. Hieber, 108, of Galion passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Signature HealthCARE of Galion where she has been a resident the past seven years.



Born January 23, 1911 in Fletcher, Ohio she was the daughter of Charles and Mabel (Vantilberg) Beener. She married John F. Hieber on February 21, 1931 and they enjoyed 66 years together until his passing on September 29, 1997.



She was a graduate of Galion High School, and a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Galion and a past member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sulphur Springs. Dorothy volunteered at Galion Community Hospital with the Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing, reading and traveling, especially going to Florida with husband John after retirement. Dorothy made hundreds of dolls for family and friends and crocheted washcloths for residents of Signature HeathCARE. She was affectionally known as "Grammy Dot."



She is survived by daughter Joanne (James) Baumgartner of Crestline; grandchildren Douglas (Diana) Wagner of Bucyrus, Lori (Paul) Smith of Lexington and Tonya (Doug) Heyman of Attica; seven great grandchildren; 17 great great-grandchildren and two expected and son-in-law Erwin Wagner of Sulphur Springs.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by infant son Dick Hieber; daughter Joyce Wagner and sisters Elsie Duffy and Harriett Jacobs.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday with Pastor Matthew Peyton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Sulphur Springs.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Hieber, and condolences may be made to them at Dorothy E. Hieber, 108, of Galion passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Signature HealthCARE of Galion where she has been a resident the past seven years.Born January 23, 1911 in Fletcher, Ohio she was the daughter of Charles and Mabel (Vantilberg) Beener. She married John F. Hieber on February 21, 1931 and they enjoyed 66 years together until his passing on September 29, 1997.She was a graduate of Galion High School, and a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Galion and a past member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sulphur Springs. Dorothy volunteered at Galion Community Hospital with the Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing, reading and traveling, especially going to Florida with husband John after retirement. Dorothy made hundreds of dolls for family and friends and crocheted washcloths for residents of Signature HeathCARE. She was affectionally known as "Grammy Dot."She is survived by daughter Joanne (James) Baumgartner of Crestline; grandchildren Douglas (Diana) Wagner of Bucyrus, Lori (Paul) Smith of Lexington and Tonya (Doug) Heyman of Attica; seven great grandchildren; 17 great great-grandchildren and two expected and son-in-law Erwin Wagner of Sulphur Springs.In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by infant son Dick Hieber; daughter Joyce Wagner and sisters Elsie Duffy and Harriett Jacobs.The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday with Pastor Matthew Peyton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Sulphur Springs.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Hieber, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close