Dorothy M. (Grubaugh) Reindl, age 92, of Galion died Wednesday November, 27, 2019 at Galion Pointe. She was born December 30, 1926 in Galion to the late Ralph and Edith (Weber) Grubaugh.
Friends may call on Monday December 2, 2019 from 10:00AM until the start of the service at 11:00AM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North in Galion. Father Paul Fahrbach will officiate and the burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2019