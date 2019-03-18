Obituary Print Dorothy M. Truman (1932 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Dorothy M. Truman, 86 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital, her death was unexpected. Dorothy was born August 15, 1932 in Monroeville, OH to the late Harold and Gertrude (Rodey) Boehler. She was also preceded in death by her former husband Charles A. Truman; sister Arnita Meyer; sister in law Evelyn Boehler; and brother in laws Jim Fitzerald and Dick Meyer.



Dorothy is survived by children Kevin Truman of Westerville; Mark (Heather) Truman of Lewis Center, OH; and Lisa (Aaron) James of Grove City; grandchildren Kiersten, Anthony, Kaylee, Kaysee, Karyssa, and Rachael Truman; Tyler and Seth Agin; and Steven and Kristyn James; brother Richard Boehler of Monroeville, OH; sisters Shirley Brown of Nevada and Jean Fitzgerald of Monroeville; as well as nieces and nephews.



Dorothy graduated from Monroeville High School in 1950 and worked over 30 years at Crawford County Juvenile court. She was a longtime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and active with the Red Hatters, the Silver Sneakers, and was a member of the Bucyrus Moose Lodge. She enjoyed playing Bunko, volunteering in the school reading program, coloring by numbers, as well as the OSU Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Indians.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am in the Good Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Renee Ahern officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The family suggests memorials be made to the church window fund and expressions of sympathy can be left at Dorothy M. Truman, 86 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital, her death was unexpected. Dorothy was born August 15, 1932 in Monroeville, OH to the late Harold and Gertrude (Rodey) Boehler. She was also preceded in death by her former husband Charles A. Truman; sister Arnita Meyer; sister in law Evelyn Boehler; and brother in laws Jim Fitzerald and Dick Meyer.Dorothy is survived by children Kevin Truman of Westerville; Mark (Heather) Truman of Lewis Center, OH; and Lisa (Aaron) James of Grove City; grandchildren Kiersten, Anthony, Kaylee, Kaysee, Karyssa, and Rachael Truman; Tyler and Seth Agin; and Steven and Kristyn James; brother Richard Boehler of Monroeville, OH; sisters Shirley Brown of Nevada and Jean Fitzgerald of Monroeville; as well as nieces and nephews.Dorothy graduated from Monroeville High School in 1950 and worked over 30 years at Crawford County Juvenile court. She was a longtime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and active with the Red Hatters, the Silver Sneakers, and was a member of the Bucyrus Moose Lodge. She enjoyed playing Bunko, volunteering in the school reading program, coloring by numbers, as well as the OSU Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Indians.Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am in the Good Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Renee Ahern officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The family suggests memorials be made to the church window fund and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Funeral Home Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc

215 N Walnut St

Bucyrus , OH 44820

(419) 562-6776 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 20, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close