Doug Streeter was a competitive and hard-working man but his family, which he loved very much, always came first. Doug H. Streeter, 66, of Galion passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Avita Galion Hospital after a sudden illness.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Melvin D. and Virginia M. (Spahr) Streeter, Sr. He married Michelle (Shepperd) Streeter on June 3, 1983 and she survives.
He was a graduate of Lakewood High School in Cleveland in 1972 where he played baseball. After high school he played softball for the Holy Name Softball Team in Cleveland with his brother Melvin and loved anything to do with baseball and softball. He coached his girls in high school softball, umpired both baseball and college girls softball, refereed boys and girls basketball and lastly helped his daughter Sarah coach at Colonel Crawford High School.
Doug worked for 23 years for the City of Galion, and has worked as a Lab Tech at the City of Galion Water Treatment Plant for the past 15 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Sarah (Mick) Fraser of Bucyrus and Katie (Andy) Farrow of Leesville; six grandchildren, Madison, Sophia, Bennie, Allison, Ashton and Kade; brothers, David (Marilynn) Streeter of Lakewood and James Streeter of Crestline; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Grace Shepperd of Galion; brother-in-law Mike (Ann) Shepperd of North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Melvin Streeter, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. Private burial will be held for the family at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colonel Crawford Athletics Boosters in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion