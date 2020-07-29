CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - Douglas Michael "Mike" Reeves, 71, died unexpectantly of natural causes on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Cape Canaveral, Florida.



Born November 13, 1948 in Bloomington, Illinois, he was the son of Park and Eileen Dalton Reeves of Galion, Ohio.



Mike moved with his family to Galion, in 1963, from Bloomington and graduated from Galion High School in 1966. He served honorably in the United States Navy, from 1967 thru 1971, and was stationed aboard the USS Ticonderoga CVS-14 aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. He was proud of his military service, felt there is no greater country than America and cherished the brotherhood of all military personnel, past and present.



Upon his discharge from the Navy, Mike chose to become a fireman. He continued to serve and protect the community of Galion for 30 years until his retirement.



Upon retirement, Mike moved to Cape Canaveral, Florida where he enjoyed year-round golfing, walks on the beach, fellowship with local friends and family and following his favorite Ohio State Buckeye football and basketball teams. He was a member of the United States Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.



Mike is survived by his mother, Eileen (Dalton) Reeves; and siblings David (Kathryn) Reeves, Galion; Deborah (James) Robinson, Speedway, IN; Dawn (Allan) Brush, Merritt Island, FL; Diana (Thomas) Clevenger, Galion; and Daniel Reeves of Galion. He leaves behind his aunt(s) Elva Bizyak, Bloomington, IL; Phyllis Reeves, Normal IL; and several nieces, nephews and very close cousins who will miss the fun and laughter he brought to family gatherings.



Mike was preceded in death by his father, Park Reeves; his brother Dennis Anthony "Tony" Reeves; and his beloved nephew, David Alan Reeves.



Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Island Cremations, of Merritt Island, Florida. Internment will be at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, in Mims, Florida. A memorial service in Galion will be planned for a future date.



Mike's family request that condolences be sent to our mother, Eileen Reeves, c/o Magnolia Terrace, 1110 N. Market Street, Galion, Ohio.

