Doyle McMichael
Doyle McMichael, 79, of Crestline passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home.

Friends may call on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline.

As mandated by the governor, face masks will be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

Those wishing to share a memory of Doyle or to the McMichael family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Doyle McMichael.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Sep. 26, 2020.
