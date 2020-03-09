Duane Frederick Chatlain, age 71, of Ontario passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 223 W. Main St. Crestline. Additional calling will take place from 9:00am to 10:00am on Saturday March 14, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church; 6783 Leesville Rd. Crestline, OH. The funeral service will immediately follow calling hours with Pastor Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will follow in Ontario Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, the St. Christopher's Fund, or Healthwell Foundation.
Those wishing to share a memory of Duane or to the Chatlain family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 11, 2020