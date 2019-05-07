Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwight A. Shaw Jr.. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Dwight A. Shaw, Jr. 90, of Galion, passed away at Mill Creek Nursing Home, Galion on May 7, 2019 in Galion.



Dwight was born in Kenton, Ohio on December 10, 1928 to the late Dwight and Valores Shaw, Sr. He married Nadene



Dwight was a member of the Word of Life Christian Center, Marion. Dwight served his country in the U.S. Army, Korean War Era and served in Alaska. He worked for Komatsu Dresser as an assembler foreman, retiring in 1991 after 43 years of service. Dwight was a member of the American Legion Scarborough Post 243, Galion since 1953. Dwight enjoyed fishing at Lake Erie.



Dwight is survived by his daughters, Nancy (John) Pappas, Cocoa, Florida, Joyce (Clint) Piatt, Marion; Grandson, Steve (Dea) Brechtel, Cocoa, Florida; great-grandchildren, Lea, Jason, Maley, and several nieces and nephews.



Dwight was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Franklin Shaw.



Friends may call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Pastor Mark Maudlin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Word of Life Christian Center in care of the funeral home.



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Dwight A. Shaw, Jr.



