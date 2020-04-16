Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Lloyd Garverick. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

4/14/37 - 4/14/20



Lloyd passed away Tuesday after suffering a stroke. He grew up on a farm near Johnsville, Ohio the son of Loren and Clytus Garverick and brother to Belva (Fissell) and Cecil Garverick. He was a graduate of Johnsville High School. Throughout his life he held many jobs including time at Covert Mfg., Springfield Mold and Die, Cole Tool and Die, Carter Machine, and time as a milkman. He owned and retired from P & L Machine in Mt. Gilead, Ohio after 27 years of self-employment.



Lloyd married Patricia Mackey 63 years ago and had three children; Kemela married to Duane Hartschuh, Bryan married to Sharon, and Mark married to Marsha. He was the grandfather of Jenifer, Jessica, Samantha, Jon, Darrick, Erick, Sarah, Paul, and Luke. Lloyd was the fortunate great-grandfather of Adrian, Heala, Lindsey, Olivia, Brandon, Liam, Teigen, Adrian H., Tyler, & Lucas. As a great-great-grandfather he loved and cared for Raylan, Nehemiah, and Michael.



Lloyd was a man of faith that attended Community Christian Church where he made many friends and was an elder for multiple years. He was a man of integrity and honesty. He always had a story to tell or an example to give. Lloyd lived his life to the fullest and loved his family without limits. He will be remembered and missed by so many.



A private family graveside service will be held for the family at Fairview Cemetery with Dr. Daniel Turner officiating. We ask that anyone attending the graveside service to please abide to the "Social Distancing" parameters set by the CDC.



Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church of Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church of Galion.



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of E. Lloyd Garverick.

