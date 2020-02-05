Edna Mae Rigsby Lawhorn, 87, of Portsmouth, Ohio, peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 13, 1932, to the late Clyde and Jessie (Patton) Rigsby.
Edna was a loving and caring mother who had a strong Christian faith. She was a member of Trinity Gospel Tabernacle in Galion. Edna cherished all the memories made with her loved ones as they all held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed going to garage sales with her friends.
She is survived by her four beloved children, Imogene Dotson, Johnny Lawhorn, Patricia (Dwain) Perry and Karen S. Perry; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Edna is preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Lawhorn; second husband, Franklin O. Lowe; four brothers and one sister; and son-in-law, Tony A. Perry.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, with Pastor Rick Cox officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Home Care Matters.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 8, 2020