Edwin "Ed" Blackford

Service Information
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH
44827
(419)-683-2020
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Sandusky Township Cemetery
Bridge St
Perrysville, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Perrysville Baptist Church
118 S. Bridge St.
Perrysville, OH
Obituary
Edwin "Ed" Blackford, 90, of Perrysville, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, with Pastor Howdie Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Sandusky Township Cemetery, Crestline. A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Perrysville Baptist Church, 118 S. Bridge St., Perrysville, with Pastor Howdie Burnett officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ed or send condolences to the Blackford family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 26, 2020
