Eileen R. Stiefel
1924 - 2020
Eileen R. Stiefel, 96, of Galion passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Millcreek Nursing Center in Galion.

Born February 7, 1924 in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Eugene C. and Florence (Collier) Miller. She married Myron Stiefel on December 20, 1964 and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2007.

She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Galion. Eileen will be remembered as a very gracious and friendly person who loved living and working on the farm with her husband, Myron. She enjoyed tending her garden and playing the piano any chance she could.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews including, Ron (Judy) Shumaker of Marion, Cheryl Kindred of Marion, Rod Shumaker of Bucyrus, David (Cindy) Shumaker of Bucyrus, Linda Lutz of Bucyrus, Judy Slater of Bucyrus, John (Penny) Stiefel of Bucyrus, Mike (Beth) Brown of Galion, Roger Brown of Bucyrus, Kathy (Blaine) Bahm of Bucyrus and close friend Sandy Erwin of Galion.

The family will have a private memorial service.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Eileen Stiefel, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Oct. 5 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
