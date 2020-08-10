MANSFIELD: Eldon M. Neumann, age 90, passed away August 1, 2020, in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
Eldon was born Nov 3, 1929, in Crawford Co. to parents Russell & Myrtle (Stone) Neumann and was a 1947 graduate of North Robinson High School where he excelled in basketball, baseball, and track. He met a lovely young woman named Phyllis (Palmer) and the pair married on Aug 12, 1967.
He retired from The Wagner Hardware Company in Mansfield after 43 years of service. No one knew hardware like Eldon! He was twice awarded the wholesale hardware salesman of the year by the Ohio Hardware Association in the 1960s before joining the home office and retiring as executive vice president in 1999.
Eldon enjoyed watching (and often attended) Cleveland Browns and Indians and OSU football and basketball games throughout the years. Hunting and fishing were Eldon's favorite hobbies as his pursuits took him to NM, WY, CO, MI, FL, OH, Lake Erie, and Canada with lifelong friends in a converted school-bus-turned-RV aptly named "Our Dog House." Family, however, was Eldon's passion. He kept an address notebook of siblings, nieces and nephews, friends, and hardware acquaintances and communicated frequently with all. He guided and shared his knowledge and experiences with his children and grandchildren. His death will leave a void but happy memories in all their hearts.
He is survived by children (& spouses) Steve & Bonnie Neumann of Plain City, Mike & Carrie Neumann of Austin, TX, and Beth & Tim Frey of Oxford; grandchildren Scott (Anne) Dietrich, Grace Neumann, Nate Neumann, Curtis Akers, and Adam Akers; great-grandchildren Cameron and Kennedy Dietrich; sister Dorothy Buerger of Kennett Square, PA; sisters-in-law Lois Neumann and Carolyn Neumann; 18 nieces and nephews; along with many, many wonderful friends.
In addition to his parents, Eldon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Phyllis Neumann, on Jan 27, 2020; siblings Arthur, Carol, Dale, Hazel, and Richard; and best friend Paul Mahler of Galion.
His final resting place will be Crawford County Memory Gardens in Crestline where the family will gather to bury his urn later this year. In lieu of flowers, contributions to OhioHealth Hospice may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904).