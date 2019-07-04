Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Irene McClintock. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Irene McClintock, 90, of Galion passed away on July 3, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Galion, Ohio.



Irene was born in Marengo, Ohio on November 30, 1928, to the late Minor Little and Elsie (Herndon) Shoemaker. She married Samuel A. "Mac" McClintock on August 6, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 20, 1990.



Irene was a proud military wife. Irene worked and retired from the Galion Community Hospital where she was a Nurse's Aid and Unit Clerk. She attended Galion Nazarene Church of Galion. Irene loved her grandchildren and was very proud of each of them. She loved to crochet and made beautiful blankets for the entire family. She loved to share stories from her past.



Irene is survived by her children, Pam (Mike) Stingel of Coshocton, Pat McClintock of Galion, Mike "Tic" (Debra) McClintock of Galion, and Shelly (Keith) Crabtree of Dayton; and 10 grandchildren, Sean Garverick, Scott Garverick, Jake Roahrig, Jason Stingel, Dustin McClintock, Lyndsey Miller, Samantha Hoang, Kyle McClintock, Bryan Crabtree, and Ty McClintock; 14 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Cramer, and her brother, Wayne Little.



Friends may call on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Pastor Andy Grimes and Pastor Bryan Crabtree officiating. Private burial will be in Crawford County Memory Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice.



Those wishing to share a memory of Irene or to the McClintock family may do so by visiting



