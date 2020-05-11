Elnora "Ann" Stallings, 68, of Galion passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Signature Health care in Galion.
Born September 19, 1951 in Crestline, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Nellie (Ledford Hearn.
She was a graduate of Crestline High School and previously worked for the Whirlpool Corporation. Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Glenn (Renee) Summers of Toledo and Janice (David) Coleman of Fostoria; grandchildren, Laken (Stanley) Hunt, Khiley Lund and Ketryna (Greg) Soals, Randy (Kaylie) Johnson; numerous great grandchildren; longtime companion, Donald Sovine and his son Jeremiah Sovine and two brothers, John (Mary) Hearn and James (Celia) Ledford.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Roger Summers and a brother Roger Hearn.
At Ann's request no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Ann Stallings, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Galion Inquirer from May 11 to Jun. 10, 2020.