Eloise Robinson Simmons, age 93, of Central Ohio died September 18, 2020 following an extended illness.
She was born in Kenton, Ohio on August 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Dwight Howard Robinson and Della Schneider Robinson. On August 23, 1948, she married Dorsey Simmons in Kenton, Ohio. Together they shared 58 years, until her husband's death.
Eloise is survived by her daughter, Constance Simmons and son-in-law, David Nickey, Ph.D.; son, David (Sherrie) Simmons; grandson, Matthew (Rachel) Simmons; granddaughter, Anna (Andrew) Bergeron; brother, Dwight William Robinson; nephew, Rick Robinson; and niece, Nancy (Gary) Roquemore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Della; husband, Dorsey Simmons; daughter, Linda Simmons; brother, Albert Robinson; and nephew, Bill Robinson. After attending Ohio Northern University, Eloise taught briefly and worked to support the war effort at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
Her places of residence included a move from Kenton, Ohio to Galion, Ohio: then to Kingsport, Tennessee; to Daytona Florida; to Ridgewood Ranch (home of Seabiscuit) in Willits, California and back to Central Ohio.
During her and Dorsey's retirement, they traveled to all parts of the United States, including Alaska. An excellent writer, she journaled her thoughts and experiences extensively. Eloise always had a flair for décor and enjoyed designing the right look for each of her residences. During their attendance and after the graduations of all three of her children from The Ohio State University, she was an avid Buckeye football fan. Her knowledge of OSU players and coaches could rival that of any of her relatives. Eloise was deeply loved and will be missed.
The family would like to extend a special acknowledgement for the loving care and attention the staff of Capital City Hospice provided to Eloise. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Seabiscuit Heritage Foundation at www.seabiscuitheritage.org.