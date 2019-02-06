Obituary Print Emma F. Kitchen (1935 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book





She was born February 10, 1935 in Acate, Jalisco, Mexico and was the daughter of Zeferino and Marie (Campo) Franco. On June 6, 1953 she married Franklin D. "Frank" Kitchen and they were married 57 years until his passing on February 22, 2011.



Emma came to Galion in 1945 from Mexico and worked as a finisher seamstress for the former Stratbury Manufacturing in Galion and then worked for Caleb V.



Emma is survived by daughters Emma Jean (Terry) Sautter and Rosalinda Marie (David) Hedrick all of Galion; five grandchildren, Terry Sautter II, Timothy (Sarah) Sautter, Jannel (Mukesh) Kumar, Nicole (Chad) Ruttencutter and David (Amber) Hedrick II; 15 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jackie, Jack, William, Henry, Ajay, Aryan, Adi, Rohan, Tegan, Taylor, Dakota, Kaden, Ryker and Landen; a great great-grandchild Kinzley; three sisters Sally (Chester) Pfeifer of Galion, Carmen Hivley of Mansfield and Mary (Charles) Ketterman of Galion and two brothers Joe (Sharon) Franco and Robert Franco all of Galion.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Leonor Palmer and two half-sisters Chole and Alba Franco.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where there will be a vigil service held at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Greg Kirk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty Street Galion, Ohio with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Hospice in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Emma Kitchen, and condolences may be made to them at Emma F. Kitchen, 83, of Galion passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.She was born February 10, 1935 in Acate, Jalisco, Mexico and was the daughter of Zeferino and Marie (Campo) Franco. On June 6, 1953 she married Franklin D. "Frank" Kitchen and they were married 57 years until his passing on February 22, 2011.Emma came to Galion in 1945 from Mexico and worked as a finisher seamstress for the former Stratbury Manufacturing in Galion and then worked for Caleb V. Smith Co. where she was an inspector, retiring after 30 years. Emma was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. She enjoyed making and distributing afghans to people in hospitals, nursing homes and her grandchildren. Emma loved cooking and preparing great Mexican meals for her family.Emma is survived by daughters Emma Jean (Terry) Sautter and Rosalinda Marie (David) Hedrick all of Galion; five grandchildren, Terry Sautter II, Timothy (Sarah) Sautter, Jannel (Mukesh) Kumar, Nicole (Chad) Ruttencutter and David (Amber) Hedrick II; 15 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jackie, Jack, William, Henry, Ajay, Aryan, Adi, Rohan, Tegan, Taylor, Dakota, Kaden, Ryker and Landen; a great great-grandchild Kinzley; three sisters Sally (Chester) Pfeifer of Galion, Carmen Hivley of Mansfield and Mary (Charles) Ketterman of Galion and two brothers Joe (Sharon) Franco and Robert Franco all of Galion.In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Leonor Palmer and two half-sisters Chole and Alba Franco.The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where there will be a vigil service held at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Greg Kirk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty Street Galion, Ohio with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Hospice in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Emma Kitchen, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Funeral Home Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

303 Portland Way North

Galion , OH 44833

419-468-4242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 6, 2019

Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close