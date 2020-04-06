Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest G. Cochran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest G. Cochran, 81, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Wings Home in Allegan, Michigan. He was born April 23, 1938 in Butler, Ohio, the son of Eugene and Ruby (McCullough) Cochran.



Ernie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Rockwell International for 22 years, KTS Saw and Clausing Industrial Inc. until his retirement in 2001.



As a young man Ernie was a skilled basketball player and had coached little league in Ohio. He was an Ohio State University fan and loved taking his grandchildren fishing and camping. Ernie was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Otsego and a leader for the Lutheran Boy Pioneers.



On October 3, 1959 in Otsego, he married Janice Winter who survives. Also surviving are his children, Randy (Kim) Cochran of Florida and Melody (Tim) Mohrland of Allegan; 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Shannon, Trey, Amber and Audrie; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ella, Lilly, Arla, Charlotte and other due soon; siblings, Sharon (Dan) Workman, Connie Cochran, Dennis (Mary Beth) Cochran and Timothy Cochran all of Ohio; sister-in-law, Sandy Cochran of Ohio along with several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, Caroyln and brothers, Larry and Ronald Cochran. Private family services will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11am at Peace Lutheran Church in Otsego with Pastor Nathanial Timmermann officiating.



Friends wishing to participate may view a livestream of the service at Ernest G. Cochran, 81, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Wings Home in Allegan, Michigan. He was born April 23, 1938 in Butler, Ohio, the son of Eugene and Ruby (McCullough) Cochran.Ernie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Rockwell International for 22 years, KTS Saw and Clausing Industrial Inc. until his retirement in 2001.As a young man Ernie was a skilled basketball player and had coached little league in Ohio. He was an Ohio State University fan and loved taking his grandchildren fishing and camping. Ernie was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Otsego and a leader for the Lutheran Boy Pioneers.On October 3, 1959 in Otsego, he married Janice Winter who survives. Also surviving are his children, Randy (Kim) Cochran of Florida and Melody (Tim) Mohrland of Allegan; 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Shannon, Trey, Amber and Audrie; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ella, Lilly, Arla, Charlotte and other due soon; siblings, Sharon (Dan) Workman, Connie Cochran, Dennis (Mary Beth) Cochran and Timothy Cochran all of Ohio; sister-in-law, Sandy Cochran of Ohio along with several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, Caroyln and brothers, Larry and Ronald Cochran. Private family services will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11am at Peace Lutheran Church in Otsego with Pastor Nathanial Timmermann officiating.Friends wishing to participate may view a livestream of the service at peaceotsego.org. Cremation will follow. Burial of ashes will take place at Trowbridge Township Cemetery at a later time. Contributions in memory of Ernie may be made to Peace Lutheran Church of Otsego or to the Wings Home of Allegan. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close