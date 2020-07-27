1/1
Ernest H. "“Ernie”" Phillips
1926 - 2020
Ernest H. "Ernie" Phillips, 93, of Crestline passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He was born October 3, 1926 in Morrow County and was the son of Edwin R. and Laura S. (Riddlebaugh) Phillips. Ernie is survived by his wife, Helen L. (Bayles) of nearly 72 years, whom he married on August 28, 1948.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corp and worked as a Machinist at the former Perfection Cobey for 33 years. Ernie was a life member of Peace Lutheran Church in Galion and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and farming.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Ruth (Jim) Crabaugh of Bucyrus and Brenda (Bob) Miller of Mt. Gilead; son Paul Phillips of Mt. Gilead; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Jeanette Rivers of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Lois (Don) Rhinehart of Galion and Carol (Loren) Welch of Lexington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Gerald and Bob Phillips and five sisters Mildred Scheidler, Esther Blice, Bertha Beckel, Irene Phillips and Grace Nelson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, July 30 with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will be in Iberia Cemetery.

Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bell Tower Fund at Peace Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Ernie Phillips and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jul. 27 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
