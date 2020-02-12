Ernest "Ernie" LeRoy Vaughan, 76, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home after a short illness.
Friends may call on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm or 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion with Pastor Rick Utt officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society or Avita Home Health and Hospice.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ernie or to the Vaughan family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 15, 2020