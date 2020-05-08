Eugene R. (Gene) Haas, age 89 died peacefully at his assisted living facility on May 7, 2020.
Gene was born in Galion on May 12, 1930 to Joseph and Lucille (Ruth) Haas and graduated from Galion Senior High in 1948. He was a toolmaker at General Motors in Ontario and retired with 35 years of service.
He was a veteran of the Korean conflict serving four years in the Air Force.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed flying RC airplanes and was a member of the Eagle Squadron in Galion and the United Auto Workers Union.
Gene married Josephine A. Taddeo on June 18, 1955 and she preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by two sons; Michael E Haas (Sandy) of Kelso, WA; Daniel J Haas (Terry) of Simpsonville, SC; and daughter Janet L Sudbrack (Neil) of Maineville, OH. Also surviving are 7 Grandchildren: Benjamin (Nhi) and Walter (Madi) Haas; Stephanie MacKay (Ray), Angela (Michael), and Christopher (Mary) Haas, and Kelly (Spencer) and Katie Sudbrack. Also surviving are Great Grandson Carson and Great Granddaughter Abby Jo MacKay.
Surviving are brother Dick Haas and sister-in-law Pat of Cincinnati, and sister Barb Burkhart and brother-in-law Bill of Galion, and sister-in-law Phyllis Haas, Florida. Deceased are brothers Bill, Robert, David and sister Ruth Ann Friel.
Surviving Taddeo brothers and sister-in-law are LaRene, Merced, CA; Tony, Hendersonville, NC; Carl, Mansfield, and Nick and Molly, Mansfield. Deceased are brother Al and wife Virginia, brother Angelo and wife Barbara, brother John and wife Pauline, and sisters-in-law Pat, Doris, and Madeline.
Also surviving are many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion at a later date when we are able to gather together and properly hug. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 135 N Liberty St., Galion, OH 44833 or Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd. #3, Mt. Vernon, OH 43052.
Those wishing to share a memory of Eugene or to the Haas family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Eugene Ralph Haas.
Gene was born in Galion on May 12, 1930 to Joseph and Lucille (Ruth) Haas and graduated from Galion Senior High in 1948. He was a toolmaker at General Motors in Ontario and retired with 35 years of service.
He was a veteran of the Korean conflict serving four years in the Air Force.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed flying RC airplanes and was a member of the Eagle Squadron in Galion and the United Auto Workers Union.
Gene married Josephine A. Taddeo on June 18, 1955 and she preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by two sons; Michael E Haas (Sandy) of Kelso, WA; Daniel J Haas (Terry) of Simpsonville, SC; and daughter Janet L Sudbrack (Neil) of Maineville, OH. Also surviving are 7 Grandchildren: Benjamin (Nhi) and Walter (Madi) Haas; Stephanie MacKay (Ray), Angela (Michael), and Christopher (Mary) Haas, and Kelly (Spencer) and Katie Sudbrack. Also surviving are Great Grandson Carson and Great Granddaughter Abby Jo MacKay.
Surviving are brother Dick Haas and sister-in-law Pat of Cincinnati, and sister Barb Burkhart and brother-in-law Bill of Galion, and sister-in-law Phyllis Haas, Florida. Deceased are brothers Bill, Robert, David and sister Ruth Ann Friel.
Surviving Taddeo brothers and sister-in-law are LaRene, Merced, CA; Tony, Hendersonville, NC; Carl, Mansfield, and Nick and Molly, Mansfield. Deceased are brother Al and wife Virginia, brother Angelo and wife Barbara, brother John and wife Pauline, and sisters-in-law Pat, Doris, and Madeline.
Also surviving are many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion at a later date when we are able to gather together and properly hug. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 135 N Liberty St., Galion, OH 44833 or Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd. #3, Mt. Vernon, OH 43052.
Those wishing to share a memory of Eugene or to the Haas family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Eugene Ralph Haas.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from May 8 to Jun. 7, 2020.