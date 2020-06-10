Eugene R. (Gene) Haas, age 89 died peacefully at his assisted living facility on May 7, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00am with Father Paul Fahrbach, Celebrant. Graveside service will follow luncheon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion at 2:30pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 135 N Liberty St., Galion, OH 44833 or Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd. #3, Mt. Vernon, OH 43052.
Those wishing to share a memory of Eugene or to the Haas family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Eugene Ralph Haas.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 10 to Jul. 9, 2020.