Eugene R. "(Gene)" Haas
Eugene R. (Gene) Haas, age 89 died peacefully at his assisted living facility on May 7, 2020.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00am with Father Paul Fahrbach, Celebrant. Graveside service will follow luncheon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion at 2:30pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 135 N Liberty St., Galion, OH 44833 or Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd. #3, Mt. Vernon, OH 43052.

Those wishing to share a memory of Eugene or to the Haas family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Eugene Ralph Haas.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 10 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
