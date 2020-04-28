Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn J. Nickler. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn J. Nickler, 89, of Galion passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.



She was born January 20, 1931 in Crestline and was the daughter of John E. Blaising, Sr. and Louise (Keller) Blaising. Evelyn is survived by her husband of 70 years, Royal Nickler, Jr.



Evelyn was a full-time homemaker. She prided herself in keeping a spotless house. Evelyn loved cooking and baking. She enjoyed feeding people, which often led to her children's friends preferring to eat her food rather than going home to eat.



Along her husband, she was an avid Indian artifact hunter and was very knowledgeable on the subject. After her husband retired, they spent eighteen winters in Arizona enjoying sun over snow here in Ohio. Christmas was her favorite time of year. In her final years with Alzheimer's it was Christmas year around.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Susan (Ralph) Nelson of Galion and Sandra (fiancée John Gaulrapp) Nickler of Cave Creek, Arizona; son Randy (Cathy) Nickler of Galion; three grandchildren, Laura (Kevin) Garver of Shelby, Keith (Heidi) Nickler of Bellville and Aikkiko Nicole Nickler in the United States Navy, stationed aboard the USS Essex; six great-grandchildren; two sisters Carolyn Nusser of Jackson City, Missouri and Mary Jackson of Georgia and a brother Michael Blaising of Crestline.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Royal Nickler III of Galion and her brothers Eugene Blaising of Lakewood, Ohio, John Blaising, Jr. of Mansfield and James Blaising of California.



Private services for the family will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.



