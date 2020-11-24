Evelyn K. McDaniels-Richey, 75, of Galion, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born April 16, 1945, in Ashland, Kentucky, and was the daughter of Alex Stevens and Maggie "Madge" (Morris) Stevens Hammond. Evelyn married Charles McDaniels and was also married to Ronald Richey and both preceded her in death.

Evelyn worked many years as a custodian for the Galion City Schools and was a member of the Galion Eagles Auxiliary, life member of the V.F. W. Post 4329, Galion, AMVETS Polk Township Post 1979 and AMVETS Post 87 of Mt. Gilead. She enjoyed flea markets and was an avid bell collector, collecting thousands of bells.

She is survived by a son James Edward McDaniels of Nevada; daughter Rita K. (Courtney Lane) McDaniels of Nevada; brother Rick Stevens of Flatwoods, Kentucky; three dogs, Buttons, Cricket and Daisy Mae and her cat, Buddy.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Donna Hale; brothers Roger Stevens and Alex Stevens, Jr.; half-sister Dallas Riggs and half-brother Ken Stevens.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ben Pletcher officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion