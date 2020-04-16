Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Shifley. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

"I shall not die, but I shall live, and recount the deeds of the Lord. The Lord has punished me severely, but he did not give me over to death. Open to me to the gates of righteousness, that I may enter through them and give thanks to the Lord." Psalm 118: 17-19



Evelyn Shifley, 85, of Galion, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A graduate of Iberia High School, Evelyn was a lifetime resident of the area.



Evelyn developed a strong work ethic at an early age, working on her parent's farm, milking cows by hand. Following high school graduation, Evelyn was employed by The Galion Iron Works, and then The Timken Company. Two months after turning 18 years old, she married her sweetheart, Frederick Shifley, and they began a life together that would span the next 67 years.



Evelyn and Frederick started farming on their own in rural Galion in 1957. Though mostly grain farmers, the couple also raised hogs and cattle. For 12 years, the Shifley's were involved in the egg production business, requiring gathering eggs from 6,000 chickens, twice a day. Evelyn also worked at Amco Galion, and Hills Department Store.



If operating their farms of over 300 acres, was not enough to keep them busy, Evelyn made time to pursue her passion of house painting. Nearly every summer included some kind of home improvement project, usually painting a house, barn, or other out-building.



Family-oriented, Evelyn enjoyed attending sporting or other school-related events of grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the Colonel Crawford and Galion City Schools.



Other hobbies including rooting for the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Always wanting to please others, Evelyn never missed sending birthday and holiday cards, as well as gifts, to family and friends. Evelyn was known for her charitable giving and was compassionate to those in need.



Evelyn is survived by her husband, Frederick Shifley; children Stephanie (Ron) Fairchild, Stephan (Barbara) Shifley, Sidney Shifley; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, a sister; half-brother and a half-sister.



Burial will occur at the Iberia Cemetery. A private family service will take place at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , The , or Hospice of North Central Ohio.



