Fannie L. Marshall, 88, of Galion, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She was born June 8, 1932 in Stearns, Kentucky and was the daughter of Harris and Lola (Crabtree) Akers. Fannie married William J. Marshall on July 27, 1953 and they enjoyed nearly 44 years of marriage until his passing on March 17, 1997.

Fannie attended Marion Harding High School and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Crestline. She previously worked at the former Galion Answering Service and GTE. Fannie enjoyed sewing, cooking and watching and feeding hummingbirds, cardinals and squirrels.

Fannie is survived by sons James W. (Teri Kingan) Marshall and Jerry A. (Patty) Marshall all of Galion; daughter Rhonda K. (James) Duncan of Galion; four grandchildren Heather (Dustin Postell) Royse, Myles Duncan and Joey Marshall; four great-grandchildren Clayton Olmstead, Brandon Royse, Joseph and Thomas Marshall; two great great-grandchildren Stone and Nova Marshall; sister Mattie (Richard) Bigler of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, James Marshall; sister Naomi Griffith and three brothers, Dennis, Claude and Cecil Akers.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Christopher Replogle officiating. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery, Johnsville.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Fannie Marshall