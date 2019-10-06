Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born March 7, 1934 in Lucas, Ohio and was the daughter of Leo and Esther (Gage) Smith. On September 4, 1955 she married Ronald E. Hiltner and they enjoyed nearly 48 years of marriage until his passing on July 17, 2003.



Fran graduated from Madison High School and worked for many years as a legal secretary for Moulton, Ricksecker, Wagner and Hoover in Galion. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Galion.



Fran was proud of her flower garden and would often can her vegetables. She loved to travel. When the children were young, the family would camp in many states east of the Mississippi. After the children were grown, Ronald and Fran traveled, sometimes with family, to many places in the United States and abroad. Fran also enjoyed shopping and finding antique furniture to refinish.



She is survived by three sons, Reed T. (Susanne) Hiltner of Mansfield, Ryan G. Hiltner and Rod P. Hiltner both of Collierville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Sharon (Hans) George; brother Roger (Louise Slater) Smith of Butler; brother-in-law Julius Spognardi of Chicago, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sisters, Audrey Spognardi, Colleen Pipes and Judy Roberts.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10 with Rev. Tim Wingert officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church or the activity fund at Galion Pointe in care of the funeral home.



