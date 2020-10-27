Francis "Frank" Michael Osborne Jr., age 74, of Crestline passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Home in Galion.
Friends may call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline. Funeral services will be held immediately following with Father Jeff Smith Officiating.
In accordance with the Governor's mandate, face masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
Those wishing to share a memory of Frank or send condolences to the Osborne family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
