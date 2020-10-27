1/
Francis Michael "Frank" Osborne Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" Michael Osborne Jr., age 74, of Crestline passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Home in Galion.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline. Funeral services will be held immediately following with Father Jeff Smith Officiating.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, face masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.

Those wishing to share a memory of Frank or send condolences to the Osborne family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Francis "Frank" Michael Osborne Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Oct. 27 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved