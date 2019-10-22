Franklin D. Gray, 67, of Crestline, OH went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. Friends may call on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Pastor Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Brethren Church.
Those wishing to share a memory of Franklin or to the Gray family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2019