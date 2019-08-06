Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred B. Sparks. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Woodlawn United Methodist Church 1675 Hopley Avenue Bucyrus , OH View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Woodlawn United Methodist Church 1675 Hopley Avenue Bucyrus , OH View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Woodlawn United Methodist Church 1675 Hopley Avenue Bucyrus , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fred B. Sparks, 76, of Bucyrus passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his family after a 10 month illness.



He was born March 7, 1943 in Bellefontaine, Ohio and was the son of Richard and Miriam (Bower) Sparks. Fred married Patricia Ann (Ketchum) Sparks on April 10, 1965 and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her passing on January 24, 2014.



He graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1961 and attended Bowling Green State University where he met Pat. Fred continued his education at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and graduated in 1965. He worked for Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania for a number of years and in 1975 Fred and Pat moved to Bucyrus to work at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home where he would retire in 1999 as President of the funeral home.



Fred attended Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Bucyrus and during his career was a past member and president of the Bucyrus Kiwanis Club. He was a Master Mason for over 50 years and a member of the Aladdin Shrine Temple of Columbus. Fred and Pat enjoyed playing cards and were in euchre and bridge clubs for many years.



Fred had a love of music and singing. He played in his high school band, attended many drum and bugle corps competitions and was a long-time member of the Crawford County Community Concert Association. Fred sang with the former Country Gentleman and absolutely loved singing with United In Harmony for the past 10 years.



He is survived by twin sons, Eric J. (Jayme) Sparks of Galion and Ryan R. (Caren) Sparks of Columbus; two grandsons, Brock and Bryant Sparks; sister, Sharon (Roy) Weimert of The Villages, Florida and special friends, Melinda and Mike Cauley of Bucyrus.



In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Ashcraft and a brother Jerry Sparks.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 7, 2019

