Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





Friends may call on Thursday January 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00pm at the Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. in Crestline. Freddie's funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Freddie's memory are asked to consider the Central Ohio Parkinson's Foundation.



Those wishing to share a memory of Freddie or send condolences to the Frederick family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. in Crestline is honored to serve the family of Freddie Frederick. Freddie A. Frederick, 88 of Crestline, passed away from complications of Parkinson's and Dementia on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Crystal Care Center of MansfieldFriends may call on Thursday January 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00pm at the Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. in Crestline. Freddie's funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Freddie's memory are asked to consider the Central Ohio Parkinson's Foundation.Those wishing to share a memory of Freddie or send condolences to the Frederick family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. in Crestline is honored to serve the family of Freddie Frederick. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 1, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close