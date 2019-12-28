Freddie A. Frederick, 88 of Crestline, passed away from complications of Parkinson's and Dementia on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Crystal Care Center of Mansfield
Friends may call on Thursday January 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00pm at the Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. in Crestline. Freddie's funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Freddie's memory are asked to consider the Central Ohio Parkinson's Foundation.
Those wishing to share a memory of Freddie or send condolences to the Frederick family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 1, 2020