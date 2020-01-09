Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick A. Leedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick A. Leedy, 96, died peacefully at home in Springfield, VA, on Jan. 5th.



Born May 5, 1923, in Bellville, OH, to Melvin Oldfield and Mina Frederick Leedy, he grew up in a house across the street from the Bellville Village Bandstand. He graduated from Bellville High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Antioch College and a master's degree from the Russian Institute at Columbia University.



From January 1943-July 1946, he served as a radio/signal officer with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He continued serving his country in the Army Reserve, retiring in 1981 as a Lieutenant Colonel.



In his first career, he spent 28 years as a statistician with the International Statistical Programs Center of the U.S. Census Bureau, retiring as Assistant Bureau Chief of Statistical Operations. He subsequently became broker and co-owner of Cooper-Leedy, REALTORS, in Fredericksburg, VA. He received the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS' Hall of Fame award in 2001, with citations for his integrity, generous heart, and humanitarian work.



He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Gorman and Marjorie Green; granddaughters, Jillian Gorman Villalobos, Charlotte Gorman, Julia Green, and Catherine Green; and sons-in-law, Neil Weinstein and Bob Green. His wife, Janet Kerr Leedy, and a sister, Mary Jean Leedy Henry, pre-deceased him.



