Garth Thomas Morris Sr. 84 of New Sraitsville passed away at his home on October 30,2020.

Born on February 21,1936 in Wyandot County Ohio. A son of the late Earl J and Eunice (Graham)Morris. Garth was a Minister, a truck driver, and a United States Army Veteran.

Surviving is his wife Ernestine ( Coad) Morris, children, Laura Jean Rower, Ruth Ann Dickerson, Garth Thomas Morris and Christine Lyn( David) Wilson and Brothers, Burton, Charles, Jessie, Robin, and David; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Richard, and John Morris, sister Susie Martin.

The family will follow Garth's wishes for Cremation.