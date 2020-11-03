1/
Garth Thomas Morris Sr.
Garth Thomas Morris Sr. 84 of New Sraitsville passed away at his home on October 30,2020.

Born on February 21,1936 in Wyandot County Ohio. A son of the late Earl J and Eunice (Graham)Morris. Garth was a Minister, a truck driver, and a United States Army Veteran.

Surviving is his wife Ernestine ( Coad) Morris, children, Laura Jean Rower, Ruth Ann Dickerson, Garth Thomas Morris and Christine Lyn( David) Wilson and Brothers, Burton, Charles, Jessie, Robin, and David; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Richard, and John Morris, sister Susie Martin.

The family will follow Garth's wishes for Cremation. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com



Published in Galion Inquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
