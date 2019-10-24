Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





Friends may call on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM, at the Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Celebrant LeAnne Gompf officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, where full military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Veteran Services in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Gene or to the Conley family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Gene Edward Conley. Gene Edward Conley, 71, of Crestline, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his residence in Crestline.Friends may call on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM, at the Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Celebrant LeAnne Gompf officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, where full military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Veteran Services in care of the funeral home.Those wishing to share a memory of Gene or to the Conley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Gene Edward Conley. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close