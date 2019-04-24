Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Obituary Print George D. Vanderkooi (1925 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

George D. Vanderkooi, 94, of Galion passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Country Meadows Care Center in Bellville.



George was born in Galion, OH on February 26, 1925 to the late George and Zenobia (Hyatt) Vanderkooi.



George proudly served in the US Army during WWII from July 1, 1943 to August 1, 1945. George was the owner of GD Vanderkooi Rubbish in Galion. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Galion where he enjoyed his service work with his brothers and sisters. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He enjoyed football and motorcycle races. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. You may remember George handing out his peppermints to everyone he talked with!



George is survived by sons, Dave (Sharon) Vanderkooi II of Mt. Gilead, and Chuck (Melanie) Vanderkooi of Galion; grandchildren, Matthew, Amy, Bryan, Dawn, Brooke, Ira, Isaac, and Skye; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by all of his siblings, Vera Treadway, Zenobia "Snook" Davie, William Vanderkooi, Ernest Vanderkooi, Charles Vanderkooi, Emma Jean Chaney, Leeta Vanderkooi, and Asta Smith.



Friends may call on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at with David Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Those wishing to share a memory of George or to the Vanderkooi family may do so by visiting



